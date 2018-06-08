WATCH – Jews Say the Catholic Church Is Edom and Is Going Down

The Ugly Truth

As far as Judaism is concerned, the equation is as follow: Esau=Edom=Rome=the Catholic Church=Christian Europe=The West in general.

To quote Adolphe Isaac Crémieux,

“Our cause is great and holy, and its success is guaranteed. Catholicism, our immemorial enemy, is lying in the dust, mortally wounded in the head. The net which Judaism is throwing over the globe of the earth is widening and spreading daily, and the momentous prophecies of our Holy Books are at least to be realized.

The time is near when Jerusalem will become the house of prayer for all nations and peoples, and the banner of Jewish monodeity will be unfurled and hoisted on the most distant shores.