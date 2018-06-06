In new memoir, ex-Obama aide bemoans a manipulative Netanyahu ‘not on the level’

The Ugly Truth

Ben Rhodes’ book ‘The World As It Is’ dishes on 8 acrimonious years of US-Israel ties, when the PM, he says, proved adept at turning Jewish leaders against the president

ed note–several important takeaways from this piece–

1. If indeed, for the 8 years of the Obama administration, Netanyahu worked behind the scenes in ‘skillfully turning the American Jewish establishment against the American president’ over the issue of a ‘peace deal’ with the Palestinians, can all reasonable persons assume then that indeed the same thing is being done right now with Trump?

Please note the following–