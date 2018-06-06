In new memoir, ex-Obama aide bemoans a manipulative Netanyahu ‘not on the level’

Must read TUT ed. comments please
Ben Rhodes’ book ‘The World As It Is’ dishes on 8 acrimonious years of US-Israel ties, when the PM, he says, proved adept at turning Jewish leaders against the president
ed note–several important takeaways from this piece–
1. If indeed, for the 8 years of the Obama administration, Netanyahu worked behind the scenes in ‘skillfully turning the American Jewish establishment against the American president’ over the issue of a ‘peace deal’ with the Palestinians, can all reasonable persons assume then that indeed the same thing is being done right now with Trump?
Please note the following–
‘Netanyahu was remarkably shrewd at galvanizing the kind of pressure on Obama that made it politically unfeasible for the president to push forward on his peace plan and it was far too painful to wade into these waters with no prospect of success, thus the administration’s reluctance to make the Israeli-Palestinian conflict even more of…
