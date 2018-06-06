How They Do It–Neo-Nazi Republican Patrick Little Gets 1.2% In California Senate Primary

This is prima facie evidence of what we have warned/counseled/predicted for many, many years, which is the importance that control of the narrative plays in the real world of politics and political influence. Patrick Little–Neo-Nazi or not–was unable to get his feet off the ground in this primary because of the fact that his feet were firmly glued in all the muck and mire of high-intensity media fiascos such as Charlottesville, Andrew Anglin’s Daily Stormer, and a whole retinue of similar stink bombs which ‘duh muuvmnt’ was all too willing to throw out there for public exposure/consumption and which Judea, Inc then utilized in creating a narrative that prevents candidates such as Little the chance of even getting…