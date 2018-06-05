in Uncategorized 0 Words

NATO won’t support Israel if war with Iran erupts

The Ugly Truth

NATO Secretary General says organization doesn’t involve itself in Middle East conflicts, security guarantee doesn’t apply to Israel.

ed note–putting aside Stoltenberg’s ridiculous statement concerning Iran’s ‘funding of terror’ that contributes to the ‘instability in the region’, nevertheless there is a lot to read into this statement vis NATO and any future conflicts involving Judea Resurrecta.

Firstly, what it reveals is that indeed the possibility/probability that a very real shooting war is about to erupt between Murder, Inc and the Islamic Republic of Iran to the point that it is now being discussed and addressed at very official levels within what is the world’s largest and most powerful military organization. Furthermore, despite what appear to be confusing and contradictory noises coming out of Russia these days and what APPEARS to be a certain degree of distancing between Russia and Iran, nevertheless the head honchos at NATO understand that Russia and…

View original post 282 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s