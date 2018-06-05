NATO won’t support Israel if war with Iran erupts

NATO Secretary General says organization doesn’t involve itself in Middle East conflicts, security guarantee doesn’t apply to Israel.
ed note–putting aside Stoltenberg’s ridiculous statement concerning Iran’s ‘funding of terror’ that contributes to the ‘instability in the region’, nevertheless there is a lot to read into this statement vis NATO and any future conflicts involving Judea Resurrecta.
Firstly, what it reveals is that indeed the possibility/probability that a very real shooting war is about to erupt between Murder, Inc and the Islamic Republic of Iran to the point that it is now being discussed and addressed at very official levels within what is the world’s largest and most powerful military organization. Furthermore, despite what appear to be confusing and contradictory noises coming out of Russia these days and what APPEARS to be a certain degree of distancing between Russia and Iran, nevertheless the head honchos at NATO understand that Russia and…
View original post 282 more words
Advertisements