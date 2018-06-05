American-born IDF vet falsely accused of Palestinian Nurse’s death

The Ugly Truth

“People have taken my face and made it a symbol of hate,” the IDF veteran falsely accused of being the sniper who fatally shot Gazan nurse Razan al-Najjar told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

ed note–again, just as it was with the Sandy Hook Hoax fiasco, there are a million different ways where this thing can go, and NONE of them good for anyone but Israel.

First, note the title–‘American born IDF Vet’–Sure to elicit the sympathies of the evangelical Christian community in the US who number somewhere between a billion and a trillion.

Next– ‘The IDF said it was investigating’ the death of the Palestinian nurse…