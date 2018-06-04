in Uncategorized 0 Words

Former Mossad chief: Israel planned Iran attack to start a war

IRAN ISRAEL

NEWSWEEK – Tamir Pardo, who served as head of Israeli spy agency Mossad from 2011 to 2016, told local investigative program Uvda in an interview set to air Thursday that Netanyahu instructed his military command in 2011 to prepare for a strike against longtime foe Iran, which Israel has accused of developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups abroad. Pardo said then-Israeli chief of staff Benny Gantz informed the prime minister that the armed forces would be ready within 15 days.  CONTINUE READING

