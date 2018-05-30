Insufferably Obnoxious Hebress Roseanne Barr blames her Ambien drug addiction for racist comments towards blacks and Arabs

The Ugly Truth

ed note–keep in mind that no such explanations sufficed when an intoxicated Mel Gibson made his (truthful) statement years ago that Jews were responsible for all the wars in the world.

Keep in mind as well that the only reason that ABC has decided to ‘dis-Barr’ itself from this vile piece of racist Judaic human waste is because

1. For reasons yet unknown, she has been outwardly supportive of Trump,

and

2. In this, the age of post ‘Hurricane Harvey’, the fallout that would occur if they were to do otherwise.

Keep in mind that Barr–being after all a ‘good Jew’, knows full well what her Judaic religion/culture/tradition teach concerning blacks being apes, a fact recently made better known by the rather incautious comments of an Israeli rabbi.