The State of Israel Confronts Anti-Semitism. But What Is It?

The Ugly Truth

The Jewish Diaspora versus the national-policy interests of the Jewish state: a dispatch from a confounding forum on the rise and spread of an old hatred

ed note–a typically Jewish screed–verbose, winding, windy, and useless, but with a few very important takeaways that all Gentiles need to consider for reasons rooted in their own survival–

Ron Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress is quoted saying thus–

‘Anti-Semitism is as old as the Torah and as modern as the internet.’

Wow, talk about a mouthful. Lauder, whether realizing it or not, answers in 8 mere words the (seemingly eternal) question which Jews, Hebrews, She-brews, Israelites, Khazars, Zionists–whatever semantics we want to use in describing them–have been asking now for thousands of years but which seem unable (unwilling) to rationally study and then answer for themselves.