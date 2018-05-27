The State of Israel Confronts Anti-Semitism. But What Is It?

The Jewish Diaspora versus the national-policy interests of the Jewish state: a dispatch from a confounding forum on the rise and spread of an old hatred
ed note–a typically Jewish screed–verbose, winding, windy, and useless, but with a few very important takeaways that all Gentiles need to consider for reasons rooted in their own survival–
Ron Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress is quoted saying thus–
‘Anti-Semitism is as old as the Torah and as modern as the internet.’
Wow, talk about a mouthful. Lauder, whether realizing it or not, answers in 8 mere words the (seemingly eternal) question which Jews, Hebrews, She-brews, Israelites, Khazars, Zionists–whatever semantics we want to use in describing them–have been asking now for thousands of years but which seem unable (unwilling) to rationally study and then answer for themselves.
As Lauder accurately states, hatred of the non-Gentile (the Jew) was born simultaneously with the birth…
View original post 4,105 more words
Advertisements