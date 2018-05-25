in Uncategorized 0 Words

Truth in a Post-Truth Era: New Group of Sandy Hook Families file suit against Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

The Ugly Truth

Image result for fattened calf

Alex Jones, whose InfoWars website is viewed by millions, says that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was an elaborate hoax invented by government-backed “gun grabbers.”

ed note–Those who think we are re-visiting this theme for ‘told ya so’ reasons are–as usual–missing the point. Rather, the entire theme is an extension of another regularly-covered issue on this website that often appears under the heading ‘How They Do It’.

Indeed, as the ‘Sandy Hook Hoaxers’ (who now can simply be referred to as the ‘hoaxers’, given that they have now normalized the ‘hoax’ template and apply it to every single act of mass murder or terrorism that takes place around the world) were partially correct–Sandy Hook was a ‘managed’ event, and indeed, as the ‘hoaxers’ maintain, it was done by  deeply-entrenched and powerful dark forces out to create a particular narrative that serves their interests, in this case, disarming the American people…

View original post 2,231 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s