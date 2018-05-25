Truth in a Post-Truth Era: New Group of Sandy Hook Families file suit against Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

ed note–Those who think we are re-visiting this theme for ‘told ya so’ reasons are–as usual–missing the point. Rather, the entire theme is an extension of another regularly-covered issue on this website that often appears under the heading ‘How They Do It’.

Indeed, as the ‘Sandy Hook Hoaxers’ (who now can simply be referred to as the ‘hoaxers’, given that they have now normalized the ‘hoax’ template and apply it to every single act of mass murder or terrorism that takes place around the world) were partially correct–Sandy Hook was a ‘managed’ event, and indeed, as the ‘hoaxers’ maintain, it was done by deeply-entrenched and powerful dark forces out to create a particular narrative that serves their interests, in this case, disarming the American people…