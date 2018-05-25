How They Do It– ‘If Israel were to fall, the West would cease to exist’

ed note–the readers of this website are doubtless already aware of Jew-lio Meotti, an obvious lunatic writing from Rome who does not waste a moment in fighting for the Judaic cause, which–when distilled down to its most irreducible minimum,–is supremacism and the outline of world domination of and by Jewish interests.

Besides his usual mix of stoking the anti-Islamic fears of the West as a necessary precursor to Ma and Pa sending little Johnnie (or Joanie) off to the sands of wherever to fight Israel’s wars for her, he also makes sure to regularly spice all his writings with a heaping dose of guilt in terms of ‘Jooish suffrink’ and how the recompense for this great sin has neither a limit nor an expiration date.