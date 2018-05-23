Israel’s security cabinet now holds its meetings in an underground bunker

ed note–as with all things Jooish, and especially any and all items involving Nutty Netty, who has an obvious penchant for speaking fluent gangertese and using theatricism, innunendo and symbolism in getting certain ideas across, so too must this latest development be understood for its ‘subterranean’–no pun intended–nuanced importance.

World leaders go to ‘underground bunkers’ when they are fighting wars, and not just to get a few minutes of ‘peace and quiet’. This, coupled with the recent news announcing that Netanyahu now has the power to declare war without Knesset approval, making him a virtual one-man Armageddonist, needs to be seen and understood for the message which Netanyahu is trying to convey–that he is getting ready to light the fuse on a bomb whose destructive properties are such that his command center…