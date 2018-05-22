in Uncategorized 0 Words

Netanyahu’s Risky Romance With Trump puts Israel in deep danger

The Ugly Truth

Trump is also liable to leave Israel holding the short end of the stick. After the opening of the new embassy in Jerusalem, Israel retains only limited latitude to resist any less palatable measures that Trump may have in store, which might include territorial withdrawals in Jerusalem to support Trump’s peace plan—which could compromise the stability of Netanyahu’s coalition—or a U.S. retreat from Syria that could leave Israel more dependent on Russian caprices.

