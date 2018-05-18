in Uncategorized 0 Words

At least 10 dead in Santa Fe High School; shooter had multiple guns, bombs

The Ugly Truth

ed note–The usual commentary here for events of this type–

As usual, all discussion and debate will center on– 

A. Less guns…

B. More guns…

or 

C. How this was all just one big, elaborately staged ‘hoax’ where no shooting took place, where no one died, and where crisis actors were used… 

Instead of the discussion that needs to take place, which is the role that Hollywood and the JMSM have DIRECTLY played in turning America into a nation of natural born psychopathic killers with no remorse and no pity as a necessary precursor to utilizing the military might and political muscle of the United States for murdering 2 billion Muslims around the world in Zion’s much planned for ‘Clash of Civilizations’. 

The other usual commentary is as follows–

Get used to it. This type of event is here to stay as long as the American people allow Judea, Inc…

View original post 1,385 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s