Enjoy the embassy move, but don’t get giddy

ed note–as we have explained here now for close to 2 years ad nauseum to all the various tweakers out there in ‘duh muuvmnt’ who–due to their own obsessive compulsive/reactionary/one dimensional thinking–fail to grasp the multi-layered nature of what Trump’s pandering to Judea, Inc is really all about, the uber-Zionist/Jewish supremacist Daniel Pipes lays it all out here in very plain and unambiguous language. The entire ‘Jew-rusalem’ declaration was about Trump ingratiating himself with the various members making up the hive so that when the waiter presents the bill for the 5-course gourmet meal that has just been devoured, the Maitre D is standing on terra firma in demanding payment, in this case, Trump’s much-discussed ‘ultimate deal’ for peace in the region.