It’s time for us Jews to start crediting the Christians

Remember, this statement is in fact an old ‘canard’ and an ‘anti-Shemitic conspiracy theory’, or at least as we are told by Jewish groups such as the ADL et al. And yet, here is a member of la famiglia stating what others are not allowed to state, despite the fact that the entire world–including the ADL et al, know these things to be as factual as saying that water freezes at 32 degrees F.