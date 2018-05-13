Zion and Jerusalem

ed note–as we (try to) point out here often, the problems associated with Zionism are not limited merely to the theft of some small sliver of land that used to be called Palestine, but rather that the creation of the Jewish state is the primary step needed in creating a Judaic world empire from which the iron-clad rules and regs of Judaism–as specifically spelled out in the pages of the Torah–are implemented on a GLOBAL scale in exactly the manner as our unesteemed Rabbi describes in kristol-clear language.