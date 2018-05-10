How They Do It–Orthodox Jew Graduates Evangelical University with aim of ‘building bridges’ between Judaism and Christianity

The Ugly Truth

‘They were allowing me, a modern Pharisee, into their inner circle…’

ed note–a few things worth noting and remembering here–

1. Our Hebraic graduate says he wants to focus on bringing the Torah to Christians, something very relevant for several reasons–

A. Firstly, because it reveals once again that the Torah is the beating heart of Judaism, despite the poorly-considered positions on the part of so many ‘experts’ these days who assert that Jews have abandoned the Torah in favor of the Talmud, when the truth is that the latter is just an exegetical extension of the former.

B. Doubtless that he will utilize the teachings in the Torah to whittle away at Christianity’s belief in Jesus as the fulfillment of the Messiah and will utilize its teachings to prove Judaism’s long held assertion that Jesus was a false prophet who got what he deserved.