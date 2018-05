Iran’s Revolutionary Guard welcomes Trump’s pullout from nuke deal

The JCPOA–Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action–was not and never was intended to be a ‘friendly’ agreement between Iran and the West. By its very nature, it was subversive and an act of war against the IRI and had as its intended final result the dissolution of the sovereignty of that country. At its heart, it was the vehicle whereby the West would dangle the bait of economic prosperity in front of Iran (and especially her very disgruntled…