Iran’s Revolutionary Guard welcomes Trump’s pullout from nuke deal

He was quoted as saying: “We welcome Trump’s decision on pulling out of the deal. This is not a new event and has no effective role in any field.” He added that “it was clear that the Americans are not trustworthy.”
General Mohammad Ali Jafari says the Americans were ‘not trustworthy’ from the start, says US move won’t have any impact
ed note–once again, as we counseled in past events where everyone–along with his brother, sister, cousin, neighbor, and everyone in between–collectively lost their minds and began a weeping and wailing campaign over the superficialities of some Trump decision, perhaps we should all take a step back and weigh everything calmly and rationally first.
The JCPOA–Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action–was not and never was intended to be a ‘friendly’ agreement between Iran and the West. By its very nature, it was subversive and an act of war against the IRI and had as its intended final result the dissolution of the sovereignty of that country. At its heart, it was the vehicle whereby the West would dangle the bait of economic prosperity in front of Iran (and especially her very disgruntled…
View original post 749 more words
Advertisements