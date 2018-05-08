How It Happens–Colombia Turning Israelis Away After criminal behavior of Israeli Tourists

What we have here is the A to Z/Alpha to Omega explanation of the nature of the ‘Jewish problem’ as it has existed now for thousands of years, and of course, the genuine explanation as to why ‘anti-shemitism’ exists/has existed/always will exist as long as there are ‘Jews’–meaning those who adhere to the Jewish mindset and who engage in its attending behavior. In 11 out of 10 cases throughout history, the ‘persecution’ which Jews have received has in fact not been ‘persecution’ at all, but rather prosecution for the criminal behavior which their religion not only condones but demands and which they themselves have…