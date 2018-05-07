Netanyahu Is Leading Israel towards National Suicide, Masada-style

The Ugly Truth

The right politics can pull the world back from the brink of disaster and open a horizon toward a safer place

ed note–as we say often here, in divining and decoding exactly what it is that is driving the politics of Judea, Inc–both in the Middle East and throughout the world–one must pay attention to the details of the language that is used and what that language and details portend, not just in the short term, but in the long term as well.