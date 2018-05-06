Trump’s Peace Plan Reported: Four Neighborhoods in Jerusalem to function as PA Capital

When everyone and his brother was p****** their pants over Trump’s ‘Jew-rusalem declaration,’ insisting that he had ‘caved to the Jews’ entirely and that all his talk about a Palestinian state up to that point had all been just an act, we pointed out that the language he used in his declaration did not cede the entirety of the city to Israel and left open the possibility/likelihood that East Jerusalem would indeed become ‘Palestinian’. We used as further evidence of this the fact that the Jews themselves did not trust the offering Trump had made as evidenced by the wall of wailing and kvetching they rendered in the aftermath, that his speech did not specifically use the word ‘undivided’.