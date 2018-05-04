How They Do It– ‘Will We Stop Trump Before It’s Too Late?’

ed note–please keep in mind that this is the same Jewish Madeleine Albright who as Sec of State said that the deliberate murder of 500,000 Iraqi children was ‘worth it’.
No, it’s not all ‘just an act’ as some geniuses and experts within DUH MUUVMNT claim. It’s not ‘a hoax’, which has become the fashionable thing to allege when any and all important geo-political matters pop up.
And, finally, no, she does not oppose Trump because she is on the left and he on the right.
She opposes him because he represents the screeching brakes of American military action against those countries which the Jews have decided they want destroyed, plain and simple, and to all those aforementioned geniuses who have added their voices to those of Trump’s enemies in trying to end his presidency in favor of one that will be more compliant and cooperative with Judea, Inc’s demands…
View original post 1,193 more words
Advertisements