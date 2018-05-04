How They Do It– Very existence of Iran’s secret nuclear archive may be a violation of nuke deal

The Ugly Truth

Israel’s exposé of Iran’s own nuke documentation shows why 2015 pact was so important, say defenders of the deal. Jerusalem’s retort: If the deal worked, the archive wouldn’t exist

ed note–Please factor a few things into all of this.

1. Netanyahu has done this before. His infamous ‘bomb-about-to-go-boom’ demo at the UN in 2012, followed the next year with his ‘proof’ of the Holocaust, followed with his ‘menacing stare’ and ‘minute of silence’ schtick shortly thereafter.

All of these antics resulted in nothing more than ridicule from around the world.

Now he is being ridiculed again, and all can rest assured he does not like this at all. Gangsters don’t like being made the butt of others’ jokes, and they certainly don’t like it when their veiled threats produce nothing in terms of the demands they’ve set forth.