GERMANY – Israeli Flags Hung in Major German Cities Are Taken Down and Thrown Away

HAARETZ – As part of an experiment, reporters for the German tabloid Bild were sent Monday to hang Israeli flags in several locations in major German cities to see what would happen to them. The results of the experiment reveal Israel’s problematic situation in the country, along with posing some serious questions relating to German society.
It emerges that every one of the flags was taken down, some in a very demonstrative way. A few were spat on beforehand, one ended up in the garbage can and another was the victim of a failed torching attempt.
