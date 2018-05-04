End of Days Expert on Iran: ‘Things Are About to Get Biblical!’

“It is important to remember that Iran is actually the modern-day incarnation of Biblical Persia and Israel is the result of God’s covenant with the Jews. You have one country whose existential drive is to stay alive in order to bring God’s word to the world. And set against us you have another country whose existential drive is to watch the world burn so they can move on to the next stage of their destiny.”
(…)
“Iran is a thin veneer covering Persia, a nation with an ancient heritage that appears in the Bible. In the story of Purim, we see that Persia set out to destroy the Jews. In the end, Persia initiated the building of the Second Temple. In the same manner, the current situation can turn around. If Iran returns to its Persian roots, they can play a major role in bringing the geula (redemption).”
View original post 1,131 more words
Advertisements