THE shoe

In December 2008, Muntadhar Al-Zaidi caught the world’s attention when he hurled both of his shoes at Bush during his visit to Iraq. Bush managed to duck twice to avoid what Al-Zaidi called “a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people.”

A decade later, Al-Zaidi is making headlines again. Saying he is standing up for the interests of his fellow countrymen on the political arena, he is running for parliament in the next elections, due to take place May 12.