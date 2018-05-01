‘We view them as of they were Donkeys’–What Israel’s First Ruling Party Thought About Palestinians

The Ugly Truth

Israel’s first ruling party, Mapai, was torn about the status of Arabs who remained in the country after the War of Independence; almost 70 years later, the ‘Arab question’ has yet to be answered

ed note–remember a few important factoids here–

Ben Gurion and his ‘peeps’ were hard-core leftists, whose great-great grandchildren today like to gussy themselves up as the polar opposite of those on the right such as Netanyahu, Bennett, Lieberman, etc.

And yet, here are these ‘good Jews’, these ‘progressive’ Jews speaking the same racist, elitist language which they make the not-so-convincing pretenses of opposing with their inclusive, progressive language.

So what gives here?