Iran drops the dollar. Others tried and were bombed.

RT – Iran recently announced it is dropping the US dollar in foreign trade. Just as Iraq did shortly before it was invaded by the US, or Libya planned to before it was bombed by NATO-led allies. Lee Camp is starting to see a pattern.
The US is gearing up to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, which has all but killed Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, because it’s not restrictive enough. With Iran already saying it won’t accept more demands or more sanctions, it’s anyone’s guess what kind of chain reaction might ensue. CONTINUE READING
