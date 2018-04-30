North Korea: There is an Israel Connection

“North Korea has never recognized the State of Israel (…) North Korea has continuously supported the Palestinian cause. Relations with the PLO began in 1966. Kim Il-Sung – the current North Korean leader’s grandfather – and Yasser Arafat, had a very close relationship (…) North Korea has supplied various weapons, missile technologies, and NBC – Mass-Destruction – technologies, to several of Israel’senemies, including Iran, Syria, Libya, Egypt, Iraq under Saddam Hussein, Hezbollah and Hamas.”