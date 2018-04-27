in Uncategorized 0 Words

ROMANIA – The Romanian President demands his country is run from Bucharest and not Tel Aviv

EURASIA FUTURE – When Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that her country would move its “Israeli” Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem/Al-Quds in line with the United States, she did not consult her President as Romanian law demands (…) 

President Klaus Iohannis has stated that the Premier’s decision “does not cope with her position of the prime minister of Romania and thus it turns the government into a vulnerability for Romania….That is why I call publicly for her resignation“. CONTINUE READING

