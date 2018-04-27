“Gaza is about to explode,” warns UN envoy

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem urged the United Nations on Thursday to “do all in its power – and its responsibility” to protect unarmed demonstrators in Gaza, one day after journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein died of injuries sustained while covering protests on 13 April.

