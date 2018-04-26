‘And they shall contemplate the kindness of Hashem’

ed note–as we say here often, no one can grasp the full extent of the apocalyptic future that awaits us all unless they read the literature of the Jews themselves, and by that we don’t mean the scribblings of ‘Torah True Jews’, Neturei Karta or Jewish Voice for Peace, which are red herrings put out there as a type of intellectual anesthesia for public consumption.

Now, the first thing worth noting in this piece is the fact that indeed–as we point out here often to the irrationally-based discomfort of those who simply refuse to view and accept facts as they are–it is the Torah that serves as the foundation for Jewish thought today, and certainly serves as the recipe book for all the murder and mayhem we see taking place in the Middle East and beyond as evidenced by the words of our unesteemed rabbi himself, to wit–