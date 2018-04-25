Russia Says Will Deliver New Air Defense Systems to Syria Soon, Escalating Tensions With Israel

The Ugly Truth

Announcement comes day after defense chief said Israel may strike Russian systems in Syria if they’re used against Israel



ed note–yes, this is the same Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, whom certain ‘experts’, geniuses, and clairvoyants in DUH MUUVMNT claim with dogmatic certainty is secretly ‘owned by dJoooz’, the same Russia and Vladimir Putin who are building up a military fortress in Syria along with Iran and Hezbollah to stop dead in its tracks Israel’s planned expansionism in the Middle East in making good on all that ‘Nile to the Euphrates’ business spoken about often in the Torah.

One a much more apocalptically serious note, please pay special attention to what Lieberman had to say about this development–

‘One thing should be clear – if someone fires on our planes, we will destroy them’.

Now, this is important for several reasons–