in Uncategorized 0 Words

Natalie Portman’s refusal to appear at the Genesis Prize ceremony was a huge shot in the arm, but her follow-up clarification blunted the force of the step she had taken

The Ugly Truth

Image result for natalie portman shimon peres

Portman’s protest is self-protective to blame Netanyahu for everything. Like most liberal Jews (and Israelis), Portman considers Netanyahu the root of all evil. But what about his predecessors, those who sowed the seeds of destruction and killing in Gaza and in Lebanon, who imposed a cruel closure on Gaza, who strengthened the occupation in the West Bank and tripled the number of settlers – she willingly shakes their hands, but not Netanyahu’s?

ed note–glad to see we aren’t the only ones not swooning over Portman’s recent  ‘bravery’ that might as well have been the return of Jesus Christ for all the media hype it has garnered.

View original post 704 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s