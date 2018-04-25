Natalie Portman’s refusal to appear at the Genesis Prize ceremony was a huge shot in the arm, but her follow-up clarification blunted the force of the step she had taken

Portman’s protest is self-protective to blame Netanyahu for everything. Like most liberal Jews (and Israelis), Portman considers Netanyahu the root of all evil. But what about his predecessors, those who sowed the seeds of destruction and killing in Gaza and in Lebanon, who imposed a cruel closure on Gaza, who strengthened the occupation in the West Bank and tripled the number of settlers – she willingly shakes their hands, but not Netanyahu’s?
ed note–glad to see we aren’t the only ones not swooning over Portman’s recent ‘bravery’ that might as well have been the return of Jesus Christ for all the media hype it has garnered.
