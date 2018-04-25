in Uncategorized 0 Words

Jewish Guilt is the Discourse of The Goyim

The Unconscious is the discourse of the Other,&nbsp;Jacques Lacan

BY GILAD ATZMON – For quite some time the British have accepted that British Jewish organizations have hijacked the political discourse. As has happened in other Western countries, the British political establishment has engaged is a relentless rant against antisemitsm. Sometime the focus drifts for a day or two. An alleged ‘Russian nerve gas attack’ provided a 48 hour pause. Occasionally we bomb Arabs in the name of ‘human intervention’ only to realize a day or two later that we have, once again, followed a premeditated foreign agenda. But, somehow, we always return to the antisemitsm debate, as if our media and politicians are a herd of flies gravitating to a pile of poop. CONTINUE READING

