How They Do It– Natalie Portman says her ‘Jewish values’ led her to refuse attending prize ceremony in Israel

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please pay attention to several important items here–

1. The photo above, showing the glowing, smiling Hebraic heroine of Hollywood Natalie Portman in a state of obvious affection, admiration, and amity with the war criminal Shimon Peres. Where were her ‘Jewish values’ when it came time to share the stage with a man who was/is responsible not only for several massacres of Palestinians, but as well, for arming Israel with nukes which threaten the entire planet?

2. Her ‘Jewish values’ which led her to not share the stage with Netanyahu, who right now is being fattened up for the ritual political slaughter–Just which ‘Jewish values’ is she referencing? She makes note–very prominently we might add–of the following–