Alex Jones, backtracking in the face of crippling lawsuit now says Sandy Hook shooting did happen

The Sandy Hookers however, including Jones, did not hesitate a microsecond before biting down on that worm presented immediately after the Sandy Hook shooting, where it was first asserted by the portly James Fetzer (without a shred of evidence to back it up) that a ‘3 man death squad from the Mossad’ entered the school and killed all those people, only to then reverse course 180 shortly thereafter and then state rather dogmatically that ‘no one died’ and that ‘no shooting took place at all’.