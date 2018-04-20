in Uncategorized 0 Words

President Assad is well-liked in his country and enjoys broad support, despite media distortions

The Ugly Truth

Image result for antioch christian

ED-NOTE – The article highlights that “Syria’s Christians [are] one of the oldest Christian communities in the world”.

It is a little bit more than that: it is in Syria that Christianity was born. It is in the city of Antioch, which is now in Turkey (courtesy of Sykes and Picot) but which had ALWAYS been part of Syria ever since it had been founded in the IVth century BC by the Seleucids, it is in Antioch, Syria, that the followers of Jesus (PBUH) were first called Christians. And it is in Antioch that the very first Christian Patriarchate was established, making it thus the oldest Patriarchate in the world. So whether we look at it from a modern or historical perspective, Syria, of which the Holy Land is only a province, is the birthplace of Christianity. Syria’s branches might now be Muslim but her roots are deeply, deeply Christian…

View original post 15 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s