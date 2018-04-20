Must Read–Trump’s Disengagement From Syria Is More Important Than the Embassy Move

The Ugly Truth

If the U.S. leaves Syria in the hands of Russia and Iran, this is bad news for Israel

ed note–once again, and particularly for all the geniuses and experts out there who take a cyclopic view of geo-political intrigue that requires stereoscopic vision in getting the full picture, please pay close attention to what our panicked Hebraic writer is saying here–

1. That the ‘Jew-rusalem move’ was just for show and was done purely in the interests of creating the illusion of a ‘pro-Israel’ Trump so that when he made the move that really counted–withdrawing troops from Syria and disengaging from the Middle East quagmire–that he could fall back on the political currency he accrued.