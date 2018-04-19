in Uncategorized 0 Words

Why the April 14th Missiles-Invasion of Syria Was a Historic Turning-Point

The Ugly Truth

RUSSIA CHINA AMERICA

STRATEGIC CULTURE – The April 14th invasion was the apogee, the turning-point downward, for American hegemony, the end of the mono-polar world or U.S. dictatorship that ever since 24 February 1990 the U.S. Government has imposed on all of its foreign allies for them to join the U.S in imposing against Russia — the only other nuclear super-power and thereby the only effective counter-weight to America’s global dictatorship. The strategy, ever since that time, has been to pick off, one-by-one, Russia’s allies, and bring them into NATO, so as to place missiles right on and near Russia borders, and, effectively, compel Russia to surrender to the will of America’s leaders. CONTINUE READING

