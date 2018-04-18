Trump is still winning.CIA Director Pompeo secretly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend

Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, Thursday, April 12, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jahi Chikwendiu / Washington Post)

Shane Harris, Carol D. Leonnig, Greg Jaffe and David Nakamura Washington Post

CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a top-secret visit to North Korea over Easter weekend as an envoy for President Donald Trump to meet with that country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, according to two people with direct knowledge of the trip.

The extraordinary meeting between one of Trump’s most trusted emmisaries and the authoritarian head of a rogue state was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, according to the two people, who requested anonymity because of the highly classified nature of the talks.

The clandestine mission, which has not previously been reported, came soon after Pompeo was nominated to be secretary of state.

