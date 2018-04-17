How They Do It–‘Trump is Unfit to Command’

With the president in an agitated state and preoccupied with his legal troubles, this is no time for war.
ed note–This is coming from–of all people, David Frum, Mr. NeoCon himself. He–along with all his twinlings in the La Kosher Nostra, including Kristol, the Kagan brothers,Eliot Cohen, Elliot Abrams, Paul Wolfowitz, etc–who set into motion not only events such as 9/11 itself, but as well, all the murder and mayhem that followed now known as the ‘war on terror’–have been singularly united in their opposition to Trump, and now with this latest ploy on the part of Frum, have truly demonstrated that there is no bridge too far or some act of shapeshifting too difficult for them in trying to undermine his presidency.
Please consider exactly the posture which Frum is adopting here. Frum–who loves any and all butchery (and especially if it is brought by…
