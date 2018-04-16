Is the god of the Old Testament a death dealing war god?













And I will kindle a fire in the wall of Damascus, and it shall devour the strongholds Jeremiah 49:27

I kill … I wound … I will make mine arrows drunk with blood, and my sword shall devour flesh. Deuteronomy 32.39-42

When you read the old testament and the 10 commandments and you are not Jewish you must keep in mind that you are an outsider. You are a Gentile. You are a goy. A stranger an outsider. There are countess derogatory names for the gentiles. But I think the cattle the goy is the best. For woman As the non-mason is a cowan. The Hebrew God of (Yahweh) is not your God. However in my opion many people one way or another want to be Jewish or a Jew in that they want to be special . Many consider-themselves as the true chosen. Why must all different people be heathen?

Ultamiatly all mankind who are not considered true followers of the OT god will be destroyed or if they rise up which I think is what is happening this very moment the Bear of Russia and the Dragon of China may very well be about to do battle with the Bull god of the Jews. There is so much focus on the special country of Israel being attacked and they have waged war on all Gentiles so backlash will be coming. That is why they are ready with nuke attack subs and more.

There is every excuse made for the violence and evil doings Many more have wiped clean all the evil of the god of the OT. Some of this people who goto Bible study and watch sound of music and watch chitty chitty bang bang and goto bed at 7:30 in the evening. Some are hyper good people never use a curse word. Yet they don’t blink an eye when the read death dealing OT passages they love it. They think nothing of killing everyone in the world for god. We’ve got to get Saddam. They are without a doubt the stupidest people on eath. They repeant nice stories oh the pations of Job and all these nice things, but they want to waste every foreinger. They seem to care nothing for the surring of the Palestinians. I dare say they love it. If they ask a few critical questions about way god is so mean in the OT (I will include many passages of the OT to prove this) they either fully embrace every word of it or there are countless people trained in deluding one another and they self suppress this.

This are only the suckers who are very low on the pyramid scheme. They have no idea that a true chose one would chop them up and serve them to Yaweh with no emotion or with glee.

Every god or godess must be murdered every great civilization has been infected by them and has fallen. The children are been murdered and continue to be murdered and along with it What is the first thing they did after attacking Iraq they let the wonderful historical artifacts be looted and destroyed. So first the murder then the destruction of the art and religious and cultural place/ Without these things what are we? We don’t exist. No more mosques and churches it is forbidden by Yahew. There is no military staged behind targeting religious anr artist sites no in fact it makes unnecessary angry among the host population in the AOR as general patrious warned.

This is sometinh much deeper then military objectives. Much deeper then even poltics and geopolitical control. This is about pleasing a very jealous god.

Nothing in any of the in any of the talk of the NWO or Ale Jones or David Icke the Bilderburg Group and the 1% and all of that come close to this level of fanatical devotion. You can have even money and be under threat from such fanitical devotion.

Literally do you think a Bilderburger rich man would mess with a one of these settler from the west bank types. No The will to kill is within them. The Sampson Option is real.

Real OT take over of mankind is a lot worse then is admitted by anywon. No one can handle the truth of it. It driven men mad.

Money lending is only one of the weapons of a Yahewist. The Talmud and Caballa support a Supremacist god that stems from the OT.

It allows it’s followers to do and thing so long as it’s serves “god” One can be a catholic a Scientologist and Satanist a Freemason a catholic and all the oathes taken will be dismissed by the Rabbi in the form of the Kol Nedria rite. What other religion or grop creates such things to support their supremacy> None Did a Roman or Greek do such a thing?

To a certain degree it is some of the new York liberal wall street types that a partially standing in the way. I am no saying they are not in on the cabal. I am saying although they have much in come and think they are godlike like their more outwarld fantic setter typy of chabad they are enjoying rliving amoung the goy and ruling them and marrying their goy slave women ect.

In any case the Christan fundamentials and they lack of worldly sophistication has created amoung the american an eupean liberals a huge horric backlash. For example the cults produced men like Christoper Hitchens who who attacked the evil aspects of the Abrahamic religions and the OT but he did not stop there he was out to destroy all religion. People who follow this line are also very angry. The left and the sophisticated class regard all religion as evil and backward or they revel in pointing out the foolishness of OT myths and the evil of it, but he did not stop there Hitches who was a good speakers attacked Islam and Chirst as well without mercy. Any good he may had done by siting violence in religion was a lie as of coarse he turned around and advocated invasting Iraq. Hitchenes and other sophistacated members of the left like Bill Mauer or even comedians like Sarah Silverman fake being critical of Isreal to their porn and drug addict bewilderd hear of liberl goy. There infulunce is unmatch by many world leards even Trump. They handle much of the damge done by there less appeling tribilist in the holy land. Case and point Nale Pormant telling of uppty students off wwho dare to be critical of Isreals treatment of the Palistinians. With a snap of a finger they can dispatch blacks gays and even and form of a fake religious leader. Oh when all else fails the pornographic stars and women within the sex industry will deal with any back lash. What does this have to do with the OT? everything. Queen Ester as the ideal herioine and holidies devoted to today war vitiry and death sacrifices to god have had a desatrious effect on the history of humanity. In fact the worst. Douglous Reed liken it to worse then any natural distor.

Cold it be that the god of the Jews is the evil as Jesus indicated?

You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

John 8:44

He warned against the Bull god who offers no hope of an afterlife and dwell only in Jerruslions.

Indeed Christ was not in line with this end of the world obsession with this end of the world madness. Of anything he was against it The roots of it come for the Gnostic world. I regard it as quite possibly the invention of men of high magic

The most important apocalyptic text of the Christian tradition, known as the book of Revelation, is not only foreign to the message of the earthly Jesus, but is today regarded as of non-Christian origin, for its central part (from 4: 1 to 22: 15) refers neither to Jesus nor to any Christian theme evidenced elsewhere. Only the prologue (including the letters to the seven churches in Asia) and the epilogue are ostensibly Christian, and they are attached to the body of the text by easily identifiable editorial transitions (not to mention the double signature of “John” in 22: 8 and “Jesus” in 22: 16). The book of Revelation takes up in part the animal symbolism of Daniel (the two monstrous beasts and the dragon of chapter 13, followed by the lamb of chapter 14) and displays a ferocious hatred of Rome, as well as of those who sympathize with Hellenism: “To anyone who proves victorious, and keeps working for me until the end, I will give the authority over the nations which I myself have been given by my Father, to rule them with an iron scepter and shatter them like so many pots” (2: 26– 27). We may therefore look at the apocalyptic current as the result of a re-Judaization of the Gospel message, under the influence of a turn of mind foreign to Jesus. This is a relevant observation for our time, for we shall see that apocalypticism has distorted so-called “evangelical” Christianity to the point of transforming it Guyénot, Laurent. From Yahweh to Zion .

For this you should perhaps be thankful. Because Yahweh is a god of death and what is know about the ancient Hebrews and their god is that spoke very little of an afterlife. This is in part because of Yahweh followers were resentful of the gods of other people such as the Egyptians who were deeply connected to belief in an afterlife. There are countless passage in the OT the Torah that indicate the the god worshiped by the Jews is a jealous war god and a god of evil.

However the Rabbi are also men who deal with magic and there is a lot of evidence that sugessts that they are men of self worship and high magic. The summon angels and demosn as King Solomon did.

Jehovah GOD or DEVIL ?

In the ancient world people made efforts to find commonality not the Israelites the Juda tribe. Evidence abides that from the earliest times the people in the area were a vicious and vengeful tribe. Indeed, all of their holidays celebrate military victory and the murder of all and any “other” peoples.

Note the horned Moses.

The laws and rules of this death dealing god

Dougles Reed Writes in The Controversy of Zion

The Levites in Judah began to compile the written Law. In 621 BC they produced Deuteronomy and read it to the people in the temple at Jerusalem. This was the birth of ―the Mosaic law,‖ which Moses, if he ever lived, never knew. It is called the Mosaic law because it is attributed to him, but the authorities. agree that it was the product of the Levites, who then and later repeatedly made Moses (and for that matter, Jehovah) say what suited them. Its correct description would be ―the Levitical law‖ or ―the Judaic law.‖ Deuteronomy is to formal Judaism and Zionism what the Communist Manifesto was to the destructive revolution of our century. It is the basis of the Torah (―the Law‖) contained in the Pentateuch, which itself forms the raw material of the Talmud , which again gave birth to those ―commentaries‖ and commentaries-on-commentaries which together constitute the Judaic ―law.‖ Therefore Deuteronomy is also the basis of the political programme, of worldly dominion over nations despoiled and enslaved, which has been largely realized in the West during this Twentieth Century. Deuteronomy is of direct relevancy to the events of our day, and much of the confusion surrounding them disperses if they are studied in its light.

Passover as a murder fantasy?

Worse then this if you removed the name of god or Yahweh from OT passages then an unsuspecting gentile would surely believe that the god of the OT was Lucifer or Satan.

For the OT includes for the most part passages about war victory murder incest slavery cannibalism cruelty to woman children and animals and on and on. Put away your good time bible because it’s literally a law book dedicated to war and destruction.

You may observed in society at large that there is an across the board denial of the extreme cruelty of god in the Old Testament.

It seems as if every effort is having been made to make it seem wonderful. It is quite unpleasant to examine and be critical of the god of the old testament. It is as if everyone wants to be Israelites or Jews. They ignore the evil of the OT . They search and such of interpretations that of the OT to cover for it’s great evil which is unsurpassed in any other “sacred” text.

Just look at the steady diet of Hollywood movie meant to mold the minds of the gentile. It is endless stories of who the Jewish people are persecuted and they then destroy with glee their advisories. We dream their dreams and we fight their foes. Worst of all the gentiles fight other gentiles for the Jewish.

X-men Indian Jones Inglours bastards. And we pray to they god for victory for them? Yes.

Christian watch sound of music belive everything nice they are told about the jews and the smartest amoung them seek to sell out marry them or become them in one way or another.

Also look at even many of the Trump suporters they want Trump

Worse then this many “Christian “ preacher imitate the Jews in their angery passion to destroy anyone who stands in the way of Yawe Much like Julies the crazed killer in Pulup fiction the preacher shout at people and threaten them. How often have you been shouted at by a “Christian” who in reality just wants to put you down. Do they want to “help” you. No They just want to threaten you or anyone who questions the madness of ME policy of anti-Russia and anti-Iran.

Make no mistake they laugh with glee and threaten people with their war god.

All other nations are heathen to the Jews and their “Christion” Zionist backers.

And this is key. Much of the western world yes the liberal of American and Europe as a result of this believe in nothing. Yes, nothing all spirituality is lost.

It is a tragedy. As the modern people seem to take all they anger and negative reaction to OT rule out on Jesus Christ who rejected exclusivity of the Law and offered a chance at heaven to all peoples.

How much of Christianity is still directly tied to the Old Testament. The OT is about a god of war who kills and destroys the enemies of Israel. Gentiles of all Christian denominations are taught even the OT the the Roman Catholic Church unfortunately still includes the OT in with the NT.

Christianity teachings of love by Jesus Christ are tainted with the war god of the OT

It cannot be denied the god of the OT god dedicated only to death ans victory in warfare and is all about destruction.

Devotion to this god has had a desaterios effect on humanity.

Don’t believe it proof abides in the words of the OT here are just a few passages that prove it:

‘Then sang Moses and the children of Israel this song unto the Lord, and spake, saying, ‘I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously: the horse and his rider hath he thrown into the sea…The Lord is my strength and song, and he is become my salvation: he is my God, and I will prepare him an habitation; my father’s God, and I will exalt him, for the Lord God is a man of war’

‘The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles, while their kings are led in humble procession before you,

For the nation which will not bow down and serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…

–Book of Isaiah

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

‘I will be an enemy to your enemies and will oppose those who oppose you. My angel will go ahead of you and bring you into the land of the Amorites, Hittites, Perizzites, Canaanites, Hivites and Jebusites, and I will wipe them out.’

‘You must destroy all the peoples the Lord your God gives over to you. Do not look upon them with pity for that will be a snare to you’ Deuteronomy 7:16

So, in Jericho, “They enforced the curse of destruction on everyone in the city: men and women, young and old, including the oxen, the sheep and the donkeys, slaughtering them all” (Joshua 6: 21).

Then he said to them, “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘Each man strap a sword to his side. Go back and forth through the camp from one end to the other, each killing his brother and friend and neighbor.”

Exodus 32:27

“Now therefore kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that hath known man by lying with him. But all the women children, that have not known a man by lying with him, keep alive for yourselves.”

Numbers 31:16-18

“Slay utterly old and young, both maids, and little children, and women: but come not near any man upon whom is the mark; and begin at my sanctuary.”

Ezekiel 9:5-6,

, “44 As for your male and female slaves whom you may have—you may acquire male and female slaves from the pagan nations that are around you.” “45 Then, too, it is out of the sons of the sojourners who live as aliens among you that you may gain acquisition, acquisition, and out of their families who are with you, whom they will have produced in your land; they also may become your possession.” “46 You may even bequeath them to your sons after you, to receive as a possession; you can use them as permanent slaves.”

Happy is the one who seizes your babies and dashes them against the rocks.

Psalm 137:9

Most if not all evangelic preachers and glorify and somehow put a happy face on the wrathful jealous god of the OT. They have thousands of ways to explain way the god of the OT is wonderful.

As a result, the Christians either look the other way or ignore any and all brutality done by Isral historically and now the modern.

Every other culture and empire by followers of the OT is to be utterly destroyed. Not only has much of the ME been destroyed it’s people murdered, but also take notice the art and historical. Christians imitate the Jewish OT. Calling every other group heathen. Plenty of leaders the Jewish media want to have eliminated biblically. In many cases the leaders we want to kill are Christian themselves. They now are openly calling for the blood of Assad of Syria. Putin is a Russian orthodox Christian they want to kill him.

Some intellectuals have dared to criticize the cruelty of Judaism and their god Yahuwah or YHVH ITheir war god)

The Hero with a Thousand Faces

For instance, the renowned expert of mythology and comparative religion the American Joseph Campbell the author of The Hero with a Thousand Faces best known for its influence on Star Wars has been often accused of anti-Semitism.

Why? Because he spent his life studying the myths and religions of the world and he loved them all except for Judaism.

Campbell and Carl Jung had a clear distaste for the cruel god of the old testament. Like many other great learned men their life and work must bow down to and be approved by the Jewish Power. Jewish Power that above all does a wonderful job of appearing to be oppressed wonderful kind and nothing but goodness but in reality is anything but these things.

In fact, I would argue all human life and every nation is now wrapped up in pleasing the Jews and their god or those with any pride or morality left are resisting his wrath.

There has been a great deal of emphasis put on insulting Christianity and Islam. There has been a great deal of energy and media influence used on getting Christianity and Islam to fight one another to the death.

What every difference or commonality about and battle between these two faiths have I would argue don’t matter when one considers that their people are quite literally animals that only exist to be slaves or to be sacrificed to “God”.

Every effort to deny this is made by the gentile the goy the outsiders. Even in great detail. Well the Torah is good but the Talmud is evil Well I would argue the Talmud was written well after to support the Torah the OT. Not the other way around. Others would say well everything is the fault of the Khazars when in fact they were merely a tribe who converted. Zionism is nothing by a relatively recent political movement is yet another cop out when addressing the real problem.

Zionism is biblical anyway.

“Fundamentally, as its very name indicates, Zionism is a biblically inspired project: Zion is a name used for Jerusalem by biblical prophets. Although officially a secular ideology, Zionism was, from the start, biblical to the core. Avigail Abarbanel makes the point in a text meant to explain to Israelis why she has given up her Israeli citizenship: “Let’s say you did ‘return home’ as your myths say, that Palestine really was your ancestral home. But Palestine was fully populated when you started to covet it. In order to take it for yourself you have been following quite closely the biblical dictate to Joshua to just walk in and take everything. You killed, you expelled, you raped, you stole, you burned and destroyed and you replaced the population with your own people. I was always taught that the Zionist movement was largely non-religious (how you can be Jewish without Jewish religion is perplexing in itself). For a supposedly non-religious movement it’s extraordinary how closely Zionism— your creator and your blueprint— has followed the Bible. Of course you never dare to critique the stories of the Bible. Not even the secular amongst you do that.

Is the god or G-d or the Jews a war god? The answer is without out a doubt. Yes.

The origin of the name of the deity Yahweh is under dispute. Some would say the name is just a cover and they worship Lucifer.

In any case, it is impossible to deny the fact that it is the name of a warrior god. The god of the ancient Hebrews is a military god.

A jealous and vengeful god who dwells only in Jeruslem.

Everything about this god is connected to military victory. It is well known all the Jewish Holidays celebrate military victory and murder. Not just military victory against one tribe though. All other tribes and peoples must be vanquished. The reward for proper worship of Yahweh is to rule the world.

““If you faithfully obey the voice of Yahweh your God, by keeping and observing all his commandments, which I am laying down for you today, Yahweh your God will raise you higher than every other nation in the world.” Deuteronomy 28: 1

He is a god of war that inspires total victory. From the early days of Judaism. One gets the impression that they were building a god that was perfect for war.

Guyénot, Laurent. From Yahweh to Zion sites:

It is believed that a general by the name of Jehu first promoted the cult of his god Yahweh in the kingdom of Israel, after seizing the throne in 842 BCE. Yahweh Sabaoth (Yahweh of armies) seems to be the archaic name of this military god, which was carried in battle in a mobile ark (1 Samuel 4: 4). He resembled Assur, the national and military god of the Assyrians, presented in Assyrian chronicles as the true king of the eponymous city-state, with the human ruler being only the vicegerent. Assur is a warrior god, who grants victory to his people and destroys the gods (i.e., temples and shrines) of conquered peoples. This is also, as we shall see, the dominant feature of Yahweh.

It is interesting to note that the tribe who worshiped Yahweh was defeated by the Assyrians but refused to submit. Even with the loss militarily speaking the narrative was being built of a god who never gives up and seeks total vengeance. This would of course repeat under the Greek and Roman and Egyption empires that would all fail eventually when they came in contact with god’s chosen people.

“And Yahweh is a vengeful god. He had defied Assur, was defeated by him, but continued to assert his superiority over his conqueror.”

The catch is Yahweh was really punishing his people for it was Yahweh himself who led Assur against the Israeli people to punish them for their apostasy.

Follow Yahweh properly and again all enemies all peoples will be conquered.

Is this not evil? If this is not evil what is.

Yahweh’s house will rise higher than the mountains and tower above the heights. Then all the nations will stream to it. […] For the Law will issue from Zion and the word of Yahweh from Jerusalem” (2: 2– 3). Kings, Yahweh assures his people, “will fall prostrate before you, faces to the ground, and lick the dust at your feet” (49: 23), whereas “I shall make your oppressors eat their own flesh, they will be as drunk on their own blood as on new wine. And all humanity will know that I am Yahweh, your Saviour, your redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob” (49: 26). “For the nation and kingdom that will not serve you will perish, and the nations will be utterly destroyed” (60: 12).

The Bible the Old Test the Torah contains a god that is jealous and vengeful he demands war murder and human sacrifice, ritual human sacrifice, animal sacrifice and child sacrifice.

Yes, the OT contains stories the revel and exceed the vilest horror movies of the modern era.

The old testament god is a war code that is designed to ensure the destruction of any rivel ribe or god

Yahweh is a code for war and in that light makes it easy to understand why they have lasted for centuries as a warrior tribe.

WAR CODE

“The LORD is a man of war: the LORD is his name.”, Exodus 15:3

The war code established by Yahweh makes a distinction between the cities outside and those within the territory given to his people. In the former, “you will put the whole male population to the sword. But the women, children, livestock and whatever the town contains by way of spoil, you may take for yourselves as booty. You will feed on the spoils of the enemies whom Yahweh your God has handed over to you.” In the nearby foreign towns, on the other hand, “you must not spare the life of any living thing,” menand women, young and old, children and babies, and even livestock, “so that they may not teach you to do all the detestable things which they do to honor their gods” (Deuteronomy 20: 13– 18). So, in Jericho, “They enforced the curse of destruction on everyone in the city: men and women, young and old, including the oxen, the sheep and the donkeys, slaughtering them all” (Joshua 6: 21).

Fast forward to the present time. We literally at the moment face all-out war in ancient Syria. Only now nations have nuclear weapons that may very well end it all.

My final point would be what you think about you bring about. End Times obsession among the Jews and their backers is an obsession.

It is starting to look like the nations of the world are growing tired of the lies and bloodshead. Yaweh is some times depected as a bull the bull on wall street. Will the bull be confrited by the bear of Russia the Dragon of Chine and other death like fantasy of the Book of Revelation? We pray for peace above all.

Zephaniah 1:18 – Neither their silver nor their gold shall be able to deliver them in the day of Yahweh’s (the LORD’S) wrath; but the whole land shall be devoured by the fire of his jealousy: for he shall make even a speedy riddance of all them that dwell in the land. Those who Yahweh hates, that dwell in the lands of His people,

Hitchcock, Andrew Carrington. In The Name Of Yahweh

