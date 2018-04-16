“God is With Us”: Patriarchates of Antioch for the Greek Orthodox, Syrian Orthodox, and Greek-Melkite Catholic Condemn FUKUS Bombing of Syria

GLOBAL RESEARCH – God is with us; Understand all ye nations and submit yourselves!
We, the Patriarchs: John X, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Ignatius Aphrem II, Syrian Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, and Joseph Absi, Melkite-Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch, Alexandria, and Jerusalem, condemn and denounce the brutal aggression that took place this morning against our precious country Syria by the USA, France and the UK, under the allegations that the Syrian government has used chemical weapons. We raise our voices to affirm the following: CONTINUE READING
Advertisements