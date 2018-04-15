The Death Of Arabs

Today, the greatest injustices on earth are being committed against Arabs. Although all of us are used to the eruption of wars and civil wars in the Arab world, it is imperative to see the big picture, i.e., the gradual death of the Arab people. Behind the flamboyant stage constituted by the towers in Dubai and Saudi wealth, hundreds of people are being killed every day in the rest of the Arab world. Wars and civil wars have already become ordinary occurrences in the region to such an extent that statistical reports no longer record all the loss of life among Arabs. CONTINUE READING
