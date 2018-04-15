in Uncategorized 0 Words

Israel fears Trump may see job as done in Syria

Though strongly backing US-led airstrikes, Jerusalem also reportedly worried Putin may now supply Assad with advanced air-defense systems, reducing Israel’s air supremacy

ed note–but, but, but…Trump did this to please Djooz that ‘own’ him…They used him like a marionette, played him like a banjo, and all the drama on display vis a vis the ‘Deep State’ and what is now the obvious, over-the-top maneuvers taking place everyday in trying to destroy Trump are all part of ‘duh plan’ to fool people and make it appear that Trump is working against Judea, Inc when in fact, secretly they are best buds…

You mean, Trump pulled a ‘fast one’ on Djooooz? You mean this was only a limited strike that was for all intents and purposes political theatre meant to take some of the heat off him and some of the steam out of the drive to remove him from office?

INCONCEIVABLE

