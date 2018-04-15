Despite strikes, Pentagon admits that Assad retains chemical capabilities

ed note–any deluded souls still clinging to the notion that Trump’s latest strikes on Syria were the ‘real deal’ rather than theatre need to check out of their extended stay on Fantasy Island and check back into the Hotel Reality. This was not done to kick off WWIII but rather to prevent it, and all one need do in coming to this conclusion–as painful as it may be to one’s ego and self-perceived sense of intellectual superiority–is to compare/contrast this latest event with what George W. Bush did in Iraq and what Barack Hussein Obama did in Libya.