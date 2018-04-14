in Uncategorized 49 Words

Trump Pardoned Libby to Protect Himself From Mueller

The move on Trump’s part in pardoning Libby was entirely symbolic. Since his conviction in 2007, Mr. Libby had regained the two main privileges a felony conviction had stripped from him: his right to vote and his law license. This pardon will change nothing in Mr. Libby’s life.

The Ugly Truth

