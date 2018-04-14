No ‘Shock and awe’ as US, UK, and France opt for limited strikes in Syria

You see, day after day, week after week for close to 2 years now, we have been/are inundated on a daily basis with screeching vitriol from a whole slew of self-described experts and geniuses (who claim infallible clairvoyance on the oftentimes complicated and convoluted world of geo-politics) that all the obvious friction that seems to exist between Trump and Judea, Inc is all ‘an act’ and that secretly, he is in bed with Djooooooz and intends to give them every thing they want, including WWIII and the entire ‘Greater Israel’ project.