For all his tough talk, Trump’s Strike on Syria Was Restrained

For all of Mr. Trump’s tough language this week, the variant he chose made no apparent effort to damage Mr. Assad’s broader war machine or his government’s command and control of its forces beyond its chemical weapons. The one-night burst of ordnance appears unlikely to change the overall balance of forces in Syria seven years into its bloody civil war.

The Ugly Truth

‘For all of Mr. Trump’s tough language this week, the variant he chose did no apparent damage to Assad’s broader war machine or his government’s command and control of Syrian Military forces beyond its chemical weapons. The one-night burst of ordnance appears unlikely to change the overall balance of forces in Syria and US Sec of Defense James Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday night that ‘Right now this is a one-time shot and I believe it has sent a very strong message to Assad.’

